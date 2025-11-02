Schaefer jokingly mocks Boomer Esiason for wearing Rangers jersey

For Matthew Schaefer, Halloween costumes don’t get any scarier than this.

The New York Islanders rookie is living with the family of former Islanders forward and current special assistant to the GM Matt Martin this season. Of course Schaefer celebrated Halloween with the Martin family, including Matt's wife, Sydney, and Martin's father-in-law WFAN radio host Boomer Esiason, also a former NFL MVP and outspoken New York Rangers fan.

Esiason came to the family dinner dressed for the occasion, rocking a blue home Rangers jersey.

In a photo posted to Sydney’s social media, Schaefer – showing off a big smile – is seen jokingly covering the jersey as best he can. Esiason is also cracking a smile, hugging Schaefer and holding a thumbs up.