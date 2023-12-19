Fleury entertains young fan in Pittsburgh with shared middle name

Wild goalie poses for photo after seeing adorable sign

Fleury young fan sign
By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury still knows how to win over the Pittsburgh crowd.

With the Wild visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, the former Penguins netminder made a young fan’s night during warmups after seeing her endearing sign.

The sign – held up rink side by a young girl wearing a Fleury Vegas Golden Knights jersey – read, “Fleury is my middle name!” with a heart drawn in the corner.

Fleury saw the sign and skated over to acknowledge the fan, even posing for a photo with the little girl.

During his time with the Penguins, Fleury won three Stanley Cup titles to cement his legacy in Pittsburgh before he was selected by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Despite Fleury no longer wearing the black and gold, it’s clear Pittsburgh’s love for the legendary goalie has not waned one bit.

Related Content

Marc-Andre Fleury set for likely final visit to Pittsburgh

Fleury set for possible final visit to Pittsburgh with Wild

Short Shifts

Nico Hischier, NJ Devil wish New Jersey happy birthday

Hischier, NJ Devil wish state of New Jersey a happy 236th birthday
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Mrazek stretches for unbelievable paddle save
New Jersey Devils Dads Trip hidden talents fun facts

Devils players have hidden talents, fun facts, revealed on Dads Trip
Tampa Bay Lightning host cancer patient during morning skate

Lightning host young fan battling cancer during morning skate in Calgary
NHL Mascot Showdown captains announced

Captains selected for 2024 NHL Mascot Showdown presented by Upper Deck
Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy loves Rudolph movie

Golden Knights coach Cassidy loves 'Rudolph' movie, can't believe media members haven't seen it
Roberto Luongo Canucks Ring of honor

Hall of Fame goalie Luongo inducted into Canucks Ring of Honor
Erik Johnson shares moment with Gabriel Landeskog kids

Johnson shares sweet moment with Landeskog’s kids in Denver return
Jonas Brothers headlining Stadium Series concert

Jonas Brothers to headline 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series concert
Logan Cooley takes opening face off against Sidney Crosby

Cooley takes opening face-off against Crosby, receives warm welcome in hometown
Pittsburgh Penguins introduce Gram Zam event

Penguins introduce fun 'Gram Zam' event at intermission
Vegas Golden Knights honor victims of UNLV shooting

Golden Knights honor victims of UNLV shooting with pregame ceremony
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Seattle Kraken Winter Classic mask baseball cards

Kraken goalie Daccord shows off new mask featuring Mariners baseball cards
Jason Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate

Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate to support military members, families
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McDavid waits and waits and waits and waits and scores
Panthers honor Patric Hornqvist career

Hornqvist honored by Panthers, drops puck before game vs. Penguins
Connor Bedard up for teaching Travis Kelce how to play hockey

Bedard ready to hit ice with Travis Kelce, happy to have NFL star as Blackhawks fan