Fleury entertains young fan in Pittsburgh with shared middle name

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury still knows how to win over the Pittsburgh crowd.

With the Wild visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, the former Penguins netminder made a young fan’s night during warmups after seeing her endearing sign.

The sign – held up rink side by a young girl wearing a Fleury Vegas Golden Knights jersey – read, “Fleury is my middle name!” with a heart drawn in the corner.

Fleury saw the sign and skated over to acknowledge the fan, even posing for a photo with the little girl.