Maple Leafs honor Sittler’s 10-point game with special pregame ceremony

Sittler’s teammates from the game joined him on the ice. The former Maple Leafs captain sported his No. 27 jersey as Lanny McDonald and Dave "Tiger" Williams presented him with a golden stick to commemorate the achievement.

The Hall of Famer then performed the ceremonial puck drop between Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and Sabres forward Tage Thompson.

During a pregame press conference, Sittler shared a special story about his late wife, Wendy, who died in 2001 after a battle with cancer. The Maple Leafs legend said after his wife’s passing he found her ticket stubs from the 10-point game and had them framed. Recently, he took a closer look at the tickets and discovered something special.

“She’s in section 50, she’s in seats 13 and 14 [equals 27], Feb. 7 (2/7) and the price of the ticket, believe it or not, was 10 bucks,” Sittler said in a video posted by the Maple Leafs. “So, it’s an honor for me to bring Wendy into the equation today. She is such an important part of my life.”