Maple Leafs honor Sittler’s 10-point game with special pregame ceremony

Numbers spoke louder than words for Darryl Sittler on Tuesday.
The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Hockey Hall of Famer’s 10-point game in a special ceremony before their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres at Scotiabank Arena.
On Feb. 7, 1976, Sittler recorded 10 points (six goals, four assists) in an 11-4 Maple Leafs win against the Boston Bruins. It remains the most points scored by a player in a game in NHL history.
A tribute video of all 10 points aired on the arena video board.