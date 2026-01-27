McDavid, Matthews say Sittler's record 10-point game unlikely to be broken

Oilers, Maple Leafs stars believe it's 'almost impossible' to pass mark set by Toronto forward 50 years ago

Sittler_MapleLeafs_close-up

© Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, two of today's top hockey stars, don't think it's likely Darryl Sittler's single-game NHL record of 10 points will ever be broken.

"I would say almost impossible," McDavid told NHL.com. "In today's game, to put up 10 points, your team has to score 10 goals and that doesn't happen every day. You have to continually push.

"I think at a certain point and the game is a blowout, then there's an inevitable let-up that happens from players, to coaching staff to everything. Also, the quality of player today, it's a tough game; tough to get one or two points a night, let alone 10.

"So, I would say, almost impossible."

McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers captain, grew up a Toronto Maple Leafs fan in Newmarket, Ontario, about 30 miles north of the city. As such, he knew all about Sittler, the Hall of Fame forward and Maple Leafs legend who set the all-time NHL mark with 10 points (six goals, four assists) in an 11-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 7, 1976.

As a kid setting his own records in youth hockey games in southern Ontario, he'd often be reminded of Sittler's feat.

"I had definitely heard about it before," McDavid said. "Every time you had a big night in minor hockey or something like that, someone would make a comment about that.

"It was definitely a legend."

Sittler will be honored at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday for the 50th anniversary of his historic feat. On hand for the occasion will be Matthews, the Maple Leafs captain who will then lead his team for its game against the Buffalo Sabres (7 pm. ET; TSN4, MSG-B).

Matthews, like many of his teammates, is in awe of Sittler's accomplishment.

1976: Darryl Sittler scores 10 points in one game

"No, I don't think so," Matthews said Monday when asked if anyone will eclipse Sittler's mark one day. "I think that might be one that lasts for a pretty, pretty long time.

"It's kind of hard to wrap your head around that, to be honest. I mean, 10 points, right? And six goals? It's like two hat tricks. So, it's really hard to wrap your head around just how incredible that is. I don't think that's getting touched anytime soon."

If anyone in the sport would know, it's McDavid and Matthews.

Since McDavid's first NHL season in 2015-16, no one has more points than his 1,174 (394 goals, 780 assists). No one has scored more goals than Matthews (426) since his rookie season (2016-17).

"I mean, you never want to say never," Sittler said. "But look at the facts -- I mean, it's scarce that a team gets 10 goals in a game, let alone someone gets that many points. I think it's been only done a handful of times over the past 10 years or so."

According to NHL Stats, a team has scored 10 goals in a game only 12 times since 2016. The Boston Bruins are the most recent in a 10-2 victory against the New York Rangers at TD Garden in Boston on Jan. 10.

"Here's the thing too," Sittler said. "It's rare for a team to get to 10, and for someone to be on every goal is rarer still."

BOS - TOR SCORE FEB. 7 1976

In fact, no other player has even had nine points in a game. The closest is eight, the most recent of which happened 14 years ago when Sam Gagner had four goals and four assists for the Oilers in an 8-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 2, 2012.

"I'm a bit of a hockey nerd, so I know a lot of stats and League records," Gagner said. "So yeah, I was aware of Darryl's record. But it wasn't something I ever had in my sights."

He laughed.

"It was cool to be in that mix for one night, at least."

Interestingly, Gagner was held without a point in the first period. Former Edmonton coach Tom Renney, looking to shake things up, at that point decided to switch lines and put Gagner with Jordan Eberle and Taylor Hall for the second period.

Gagner went on to have three points in the second (one goal, two assists) and five in the third period, including a hat trick and two assists.

"Things just started to click, and then you build some confidence and you get into a flow, and everything seems to go right," Gagner said. "I mean, obviously a lot of luck has to go into it as well.

"Can anyone get to 10 or more? I mean, there's certainly guys with the talent to be able to do it if everything goes right on a night. I mean, I've been in the building for nights when [McDavid] gets five or six, then gets shut down for the third period and doesn't play very much.

"So, I mean, probably not, but, you know, it's hard to say never."

Interestingly, on Gagner's big night, Sittler received a text informing him the Oilers forward had seven points early in the third.

"Text me back when he or anyone else gets to nine," Sittler replied.

He never got that text. Maybe he never will.

NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest contributed to this report

