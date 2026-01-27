McDavid, Matthews say Sittler's record 10-point game unlikely to be broken

TORONTO -- Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, two of today's top hockey stars, don't think it's likely Darryl Sittler's single-game NHL record of 10 points will ever be broken.

"I would say almost impossible," McDavid told NHL.com. "In today's game, to put up 10 points, your team has to score 10 goals and that doesn't happen every day. You have to continually push.

"I think at a certain point and the game is a blowout, then there's an inevitable let-up that happens from players, to coaching staff to everything. Also, the quality of player today, it's a tough game; tough to get one or two points a night, let alone 10.

"So, I would say, almost impossible."

McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers captain, grew up a Toronto Maple Leafs fan in Newmarket, Ontario, about 30 miles north of the city. As such, he knew all about Sittler, the Hall of Fame forward and Maple Leafs legend who set the all-time NHL mark with 10 points (six goals, four assists) in an 11-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Feb. 7, 1976.

As a kid setting his own records in youth hockey games in southern Ontario, he'd often be reminded of Sittler's feat.

"I had definitely heard about it before," McDavid said. "Every time you had a big night in minor hockey or something like that, someone would make a comment about that.

"It was definitely a legend."

Sittler will be honored at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday for the 50th anniversary of his historic feat. On hand for the occasion will be Matthews, the Maple Leafs captain who will then lead his team for its game against the Buffalo Sabres (7 pm. ET; TSN4, MSG-B).

Matthews, like many of his teammates, is in awe of Sittler's accomplishment.