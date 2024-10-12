Ullmark meets Lalime, poses with iconic Martian mask

New Senators goalie pays homage to former netminder with design

Ullmark with Lalime split

© Ottawa Senators / Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Ottawa Senators fans surely remember seeing Patrick Lalime rocking his Marvin the Martian mask during his tenure between the pipes. Now, fans are getting used to seeing Linus Ullmark donning a similar mask featuring the same character.

On Saturday, the two goalies shared a moment with the familiar gear.

Lalime, who retired from the NHL in 2011, now covers the Montreal Canadiens as a TV analyst. Ullmark was traded to the Senators over the summer and has stepped in as the team’s starting goalie. With the teams facing off over the weekend in Montreal, it made sense to meet up.

Back in September, Ullmark announced he was paying homage to Lalime’s legacy by using the iconic Marvin the Martian mask design and adding his own flare.

“I tried to come up with something that people could relate to that was, fans a little farther back and also bringing in something new as well, and that’s why we got the Martian on top,” said Ullmark in a video posted by the team.

Lalime spent five seasons with the Senators, from 1999-2004, and finished his career in Ottawa with a .908 save percentage, including some unforgettable playoff performances in the early 2000’s. He led the Senators to a Presidents’ Trophy-winning season in 2002-03.

Not a bad idea to try to emulate that kind of a goaltender.

