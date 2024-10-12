Ullmark meets Lalime, poses with iconic Martian mask

Ottawa Senators fans surely remember seeing Patrick Lalime rocking his Marvin the Martian mask during his tenure between the pipes. Now, fans are getting used to seeing Linus Ullmark donning a similar mask featuring the same character.

On Saturday, the two goalies shared a moment with the familiar gear.

Lalime, who retired from the NHL in 2011, now covers the Montreal Canadiens as a TV analyst. Ullmark was traded to the Senators over the summer and has stepped in as the team’s starting goalie. With the teams facing off over the weekend in Montreal, it made sense to meet up.