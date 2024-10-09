Artists, Apple team up with goalies for ‘authentic and personal’ mask designs

Joseph Woll grew up drawing his own mask designs, but now that he’s in the NHL the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie relies on Swedish artist Dave Gunnarsson to bring his ideas to life.

Gunnarsson, in turn, relies on his iPad and Apple Pencil to help make it possible.

“Dave uses an iPad to create a lot of his sketches,” Woll said. “I was more of a doodler in school, so there were a lot of masks in my notebooks, and art in general is just a cool part of my life. My grandma was an artist, and one of my best friends is pursuing becoming an artist, so I've been naturally surrounded by art a lot of my life. I always loved to draw and the creation of my helmet over the years was always something I've been drawn to with the position: being able to show a bit of your personality and having a bit of uniqueness.”

The ability to show off that personality with custom-painted masks has been a big part of goaltending since the late 1960s, when Boston Bruins trainer John Forristall started drawing stitches on Gerry Cheevers all-white mask to indicate the damage that would have been done without it each time he got hit in the face. Masks have since become an open canvas for creativity for goalies and artists alike, with intricate designs worthy of an art gallery.

The creative process has come a long way too, with artists turning to their iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro to improve and streamline the design.

Apple is celebrating that artistic partnership by inviting fans to see how iPad Pro was used to create the designs for seven NHL goalies, including Woll’s “very authentic and personal” new mask. Over the coming weeks, in a campaign called Made On iPad, Apple will share seven short-form videos that show how each mask was designed on iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro.

“From day one iPad has been a game-changer for me,” said artist Travis Michael, whose NHL client list includes Vancouver Canucks goalies Thatcher Demko and Arturs Silovs. “Being able to draw up a design, send it to a goalie, get their feedback and make edits. It’s sped up the process so much.”