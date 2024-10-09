Ullmark signs 4-year, $33 million contract with Senators

Linus Ullmark signed a four-year, $33 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $8.25 million and begins next season.

The 31-year-old goalie, who has one season remaining on a four-year, $20 million contract ($5 million AAV) he signed with the Boston Bruins on July 28, 2021, could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Ullmark, who has yet to play a game with the Senators, was acquired in a trade with the Bruins on June 24 for goalie Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

"When you get to this part of your career, you really want to put an emphasis on what's best for your family. And we felt that ever since we came here, it's been a great fit," Ullmark said. "I'm hoping this can help change things for the better in this organization for this city."

Ullmark was 22-10-7 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and two shutouts in 40 regular-season games (39 starts) with Boston last season. He was 0-1 with a 3.90 GAA and .886 save percentage in two Stanley Cup Playoff games (one start).

"We are excited to have Linus signed to a contract extension before the start of the regular season," Senators general manager Steve Staios said. "In a short window of time, Linus has been able to see the culture we’re trying to grow with our hockey club and his family has experienced the community spirit of Ottawa-Gatineau."

Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round (No. 163) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Ullmark is 138-73-23 with a 2.51 GAA, .919 save percentage and eight shutouts in 247 regular-season games (238 starts) for the Sabres and Bruins. He is 3-6 with a 3.59 GAA and .887 save percentage in 10 playoff games (nine starts).

In 2022-23, Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender after he went 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA, .938 save percentage and two shutouts in 49 regular-season games (48 starts). However, after starting Boston's first six games against the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round, he was replaced by Jeremy Swayman for Game 7, a 4-3 loss in overtime. Boston opted to trade Ullmark this offseason and keep Swayman, who they signed to an eight-year, $66 million contract ($8.25 million AAV) on Oct. 6.

The Senators begin the regular season against the Panthers at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS).