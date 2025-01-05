Campbell speaks to Montreal Victoire ahead of PWHL ‘Takeover Tour’ in Seattle

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jessica Campbell visited some fellow groundbreakers on Saturday.

The Seattle Kraken assistant coach spoke to the Montreal Victoire after their practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle.

Campbell, who made history earlier this season as the first woman to be name a full-time assistant coach in the NHL, told the players she doesn’t get nervous speaking in front of the Kraken, but seeing the Victoire made her emotional.

“I feel my position everyday in the National Hockey League is completely in line with what you guys are doing,” Campbell said in a video posted by the Victoire. “It’s my goal every day to continue to grow opportunities for women in hockey.

“I applaud you guys to keep doing the good work because it’s the product. And you guys are, what, at the top of the league right now or right there. So, it’s the product for what you guys are putting on the ice that speaks volumes to the future of this [league].”

The Kraken assistant then told the players to keep blazing the trails and being ambassadors in their community to continue the success of the PWHL. She ended her speech saying she was excited to have the opportunity to attend the game the next day.

The Victoire are set to take on the Boston Fleet at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday as part of the PWHL’s “Takeover Tour” at nine neutral site cites this season.

