Binnington again challenges Justin Bieber to shootout competition at All-Star Game

"It's been a few years, so I just thought you've got to shoot your shot," said the St. Louis Blues goalie. "It would be nice to be an All-Star, but it's tough with the voting situation, so I'm giving myself any chance I can have there, just throwing it out and see what happens."

Binnington would love nothing more than to earn his way there with the chance of going closer to home, even under these circumstances, through the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual.

"That would be cool. This one stands out, right, in Toronto," Binnington said. "It would be a lot of fun."

Binnington first called Bieber out in 2020 when he made the same offer at the All-Star Game in St. Louis. The banter was flying back and forth, but it never materialized in the end.

Now it's all about getting there this time, and if competing against Bieber makes it happen, that's Binnington's goal.

"Just trying to get there," Binnington said. "Throwing a little bone out there for people to see something if it goes down.

"It's on. I know he's been skating [and] training for the event, so we'll see what comes of it."

As for the competition, Blues forward Jake Neighbours likes Binnington's chances.

"I don't think [Bieber would] score ... at all," Neighbours said. "I'd give him 20 attempts. Well, actually I don't know, I've never seen [Bieber] play.

"I think he'd go 100 percent, 'Binner' would. It would be impressive if Bieber scored on him, that's for sure, yeah. ... 'Binner' is pretty stone cold. I can barely score on him."