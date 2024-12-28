Cooper honors Rosen during pregame press conference

Jon Cooper honored a legend at his pregame press conference on Saturday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning head coach was joined by the long-time voice of the New York Rangers, Sam Rosen, at the media availability before the teams face off at Amalie Arena.

Cooper started the press conference by acknowledging Rosen and his achievements before what will be Rosen’s final game in Tampa.

“This is his last one, so Sam is going to do the press conference with me,” Cooper said at the start of the media availability. “He may be the greatest hockey announcer.”

“Well, we’ve had some really great ones,” Rosen responded, as the two agreed on listing him in the top three.

As the press conference got underway, Cooper gifted Rosen with a bottle of wine to thank him for all his years behind the microphone for the Rangers.

“It will never make up for everything you’ve done but thank you,” Cooper said.

Cooper was then asked about his favorite memory of Rosen and, acknowledging that there are many, landed on Game 7 of the 1994 Stanley Cup Final, when the Rangers won the championship over the Vancouver Canuks. Cooper recalled Rosen’s final call as one of his fondest memories.

Rosen is in his final year in the broadcast booth, as the Hockey Hall of Famer announced his retirement after 40 years at MSG Networks.