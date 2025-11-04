Gibson gets special gift from Ducks owners after return

Red Wings goalie spent 12 seasons with Ducks before trade to Detroit

Gibson after return to Anaheim

© Anaheim Ducks

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

John Gibson’s emotional return to Anaheim wouldn’t have been complete without a special postgame meet-up.

The Detroit Red Wings goalie, who played 12 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks before being traded in June, made his return to Honda Center on Friday. After the game, he got a visit from Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli, who thanked him for his time with the Ducks and presented him with a special art piece.

“It’ll always be special to me,” Gibson said to the Samuelis. “Twelve years, three kids. More important life stuff.”

“You were such an important part of this team,” Henry said.

He then showed Gibson a smaller print of the art piece (the real one is much bigger, he said).

“I really appreciate that,” Gibson said. “And I think my kids will like it just as much.”

The painting shows Gibson in his Ducks uniform with the William M. Jennings Trophy in front. Gibson shared the award with Frederik Andersen for the 2015-16 season.

The trophy is given to the goaltenders on the team that allows the fewest goals during the regular season, while playing at least 25 games with the team. That season, he was 21-13-4 with a 2.07 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 40 games.

The presentation of the painting capped off a special day for Gibson, who received a standing ovation from the Ducks crowd after the team showed a tribute video on the big screen.

“Thank you very much,” Gibson said to the Samuelis. “I appreciate everything you guys have done for me.”

Related Content

Gibson receives warm welcome back to Anaheim 

Short Shifts

Schaefer gets cheers from Martin's kids after game

Bobrovsky debuts Hockey Fights Cancer mask

Star Wears: Philadelphia Flyers award Parent goalie mask to player of game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Schaefer jokingly mocks Boomer Esiason for wearing Rangers jersey

Kings fans stick around after game to see Dodgers win 2025 World Series

Marchand points to sky after goal in honor of friend’s late daughter

Blue Jays Guerrero Jr. rocks Poulin 'Captain Clutch' Canada jersey to Game 7 of World Series

Cooley, Guenther, Tusky join ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ broadcast in Salt Lake City

Gibson receives warm welcome back to Anaheim 

NHL players break out costumes for Hockey Halloween 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 31

Stars fan Cable Pickering brings energy to home games with full goalie outfit

Penguins, Wild honor Make-A-Wish child

Oilers honor Henrique for 1,000th NHL game

Kraken dress as Adam Sandler characters during comedian’s show in Seattle

Stars rock special T-shirts in honor of Seguin’s 1,000th NHL game

Lightning celebrate Kucherov’s 1,000th career point with special ceremony