Gibson gets special gift from Ducks owners after return

“It’ll always be special to me,” Gibson said to the Samuelis. “Twelve years, three kids. More important life stuff.”

“You were such an important part of this team,” Henry said.

He then showed Gibson a smaller print of the art piece (the real one is much bigger, he said).

“I really appreciate that,” Gibson said. “And I think my kids will like it just as much.”

The painting shows Gibson in his Ducks uniform with the William M. Jennings Trophy in front. Gibson shared the award with Frederik Andersen for the 2015-16 season.

The trophy is given to the goaltenders on the team that allows the fewest goals during the regular season, while playing at least 25 games with the team. That season, he was 21-13-4 with a 2.07 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 40 games.

The presentation of the painting capped off a special day for Gibson, who received a standing ovation from the Ducks crowd after the team showed a tribute video on the big screen.

“Thank you very much,” Gibson said to the Samuelis. “I appreciate everything you guys have done for me.”