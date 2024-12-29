Retired Pavelski pays visit to former Stars teammates in Chicago

Pavelski retired following last season, when the Stars advanced to the Western Conference Final for the second consecutive time. They lost to the Edmonton Oilers in six games last spring.

Some players, such as forward Wyatt Johnston, who lived with Pavelski and his family for two seasons, knew Pavelski would be in Chicago on Sunday. Others, such as goaltender Jake Oettinger, did not expect to see Pavelski.

“It’s a nice surprise,” Oettinger said. “Obviously, everyone in here loves him and misses him a lot. It’s nice when a guy like that can come back and not lighten the mood but just everyone’s happy to see him. The impact he had on all the guys in here is still felt to this day. Good to see him.”

A seventh-round pick (No. 205) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2003 NHL Draft, Pavelski had 1,068 points (476 goals, 592 assists) in 1,332 career games with the Sharks and Stars. He also had 143 points (74 goals, 69 assists) in 201 Stanley Cup Playoff games, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final with the Sharks in 2016 and the Stars in 2020.

“We miss him around here, not just on the ice but off the ice," DeBoer said. "You realize when a guy like that leaves how many small parts of the game he impacted for us, both in the dressing room and on the ice.”

Pavelski is attending Sunday’s game, but much to the Stars’ chagrin, he won’t be in the lineup for them.

“I asked him if he had his gear, maybe he could come suit up tonight,” Oettinger said. “But I think he left it at home.”