Retired Pavelski pays visit to former Stars teammates in Chicago

Former NHL All-Star makes trip from Wisconsin home to see familiar faces

pavelski stars
By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Joe Pavelski was a big presence for the Dallas Stars, whom the forward played with from 2019-24.

On Sunday, he made his presence known in another way, showing up to visit some of his friends and former teammates prior to their game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360).

“He made the drive from Wisconsin, brought his son (Nate) and a buddy,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said of Pavelski, who grew up in Plover, Wisconsin, and played hockey for the University of Wisconsin.

“He’s coaching minor hockey, so he’s getting to see that eye-opening side of the game. it’s a lot harder to coach than it is to play. He’s realizing that.”

Pavelski retired following last season, when the Stars advanced to the Western Conference Final for the second consecutive time. They lost to the Edmonton Oilers in six games last spring.

Some players, such as forward Wyatt Johnston, who lived with Pavelski and his family for two seasons, knew Pavelski would be in Chicago on Sunday. Others, such as goaltender Jake Oettinger, did not expect to see Pavelski.

“It’s a nice surprise,” Oettinger said. “Obviously, everyone in here loves him and misses him a lot. It’s nice when a guy like that can come back and not lighten the mood but just everyone’s happy to see him. The impact he had on all the guys in here is still felt to this day. Good to see him.”

A seventh-round pick (No. 205) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2003 NHL Draft, Pavelski had 1,068 points (476 goals, 592 assists) in 1,332 career games with the Sharks and Stars. He also had 143 points (74 goals, 69 assists) in 201 Stanley Cup Playoff games, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final with the Sharks in 2016 and the Stars in 2020.

“We miss him around here, not just on the ice but off the ice," DeBoer said. "You realize when a guy like that leaves how many small parts of the game he impacted for us, both in the dressing room and on the ice.”

Pavelski is attending Sunday’s game, but much to the Stars’ chagrin, he won’t be in the lineup for them.

“I asked him if he had his gear, maybe he could come suit up tonight,” Oettinger said. “But I think he left it at home.”

Short Shifts

Red Wings sign Make-A-Wish kid to honorary contract

Cooper honors Rosen during pregame press conference

Binnington pays tribute to Cardinals, Chicago with Winter Classic mask

U.S. enjoying popular new goal song during World Junior Championship

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 27

Lindholm dresses up as Santa for Pastrnak’s daughter

NHL teams get in holiday spirit before Christmas break

Maple Leafs commentator Bowen shares special moment with son on broadcast

Goal of the season? Karlsson's amazing between-the-legs deflection is an eye-popper

Oettinger in holiday season spirit, gifts young fan stick at practice

Comrie plays catch with Blue Jays pitcher on ice

Flyers players honor Gaudreau brothers, wear high school jerseys to game

Blackhawks sport Winter Classic equipment during practice 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 20

Brady Tkachuk excited to ‘show off Ottawa’ in Season 2 of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL'

Andy Cohen talks Blues fandom, New Year's Eve with NHL on TNT crew

Stars welcome Make-A-Wish kid to practice, warmups

DeBrincat receives sweet birthday hug from son before Red Wings game