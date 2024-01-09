Robertson turns Stars into hypothetical football team, puts himself at QB

While offense looked good in theory, forward's defensive scheme needed a little help from Harley

Robertson Stars football team split

© Dallas Stars

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Safe to say Jason Robertson won't be coaching the Dallas Cowboys anytime soon.

The Dallas Stars forward turned his real team, the NHL one, into a fictional football team via training room whiteboard. Let's just say there were some, um, issues.

It starts off seemingly well with Robertson, who said he was getting chirped about his football throwing ability, putting himself at quarterback. Alright, we like the confidence from the Arcadia, California native.

Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene at wide receivers? Pretty tall, quick, good hands, so that makes sense. Jake Oettinger at tight end? 6-6, 224 pounds and we know he can catch (at least with a glove) so we're on the right track. Nils Lundkvist at running back with Wyatt Johnston at fullback? Sure, why not.

It appears, however, on the defensive side of things is where Robertson's football team building starts to fall apart.

As teammate Thomas Harley pointed out, it would be pretty rare to play three defensive lineman, three linebackers, two cornerbacks and three safeties as a standard defensive scheme.

"Kind of a dime package here," Harley says in the funny video shared by the team, referring to the extra defensive backs.

When Robertson objects, Harley, who is a native of Syracuse, New York, correctly points out that Robertson has too many safeties on the field and erases his own number off the board (for what it's worth, Robertson had Miro Heiskanen at free safety and both Joe Pavelski and Harley at strong safety, which is not a standard defense).

"You need to move me to a (defensive) tackle or a linebacker," Harley says.

"Yeah. Alright," Robertson says. "Tom what do you want to be?"

"I was going to be a linebacker along with Roop (Roope Hintz )," Harley says.

So if Robertson is destined to be the next Bill Belichick, at least he knows who to hire as his defensive coordinator.

