Robertson turns Stars into hypothetical football team, puts himself at QB

Safe to say Jason Robertson won't be coaching the Dallas Cowboys anytime soon.

The Dallas Stars forward turned his real team, the NHL one, into a fictional football team via training room whiteboard. Let's just say there were some, um, issues.

It starts off seemingly well with Robertson, who said he was getting chirped about his football throwing ability, putting himself at quarterback. Alright, we like the confidence from the Arcadia, California native.

Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene at wide receivers? Pretty tall, quick, good hands, so that makes sense. Jake Oettinger at tight end? 6-6, 224 pounds and we know he can catch (at least with a glove) so we're on the right track. Nils Lundkvist at running back with Wyatt Johnston at fullback? Sure, why not.

It appears, however, on the defensive side of things is where Robertson's football team building starts to fall apart.