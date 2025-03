Actor Bill Murray has a new Carolina Hurricanes jersey going for him, which is nice.

The “Caddyshack” star spent his Sunday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, cheering on the UConn Huskies men’s basketball team in the second round of the NCAA Division I tournament, and, after the game, got a new Hurricanes sweater thanks to team president Doug Warf.

Warf posted a photo on social media after game as he met with Murray to give him the jersey.