Blackhawks welcome young fan to practice before Hockey Fights Cancer Night

13-year-old Stephen Foltin skates with team using hockey sled, set to ring bell before ceremony on Sunday

Blackhawks HFC split

© Chicago Blackhawks

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Stephen Foltin said it was his dream to ring the big Hockey Fights Cancer bell prior to a Chicago Blackhawks game.

Now the 13-year-old, who is in remission from Ewing sarcoma for which he had to have his lower right leg amputated, will get his chance to do so when the Blackhawks play the Minnesota Wild at their Hockey Fights Cancer ceremony at United Center on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, CHSN, SN1).

Foltin, who’s from Arlington Heights, Illinois, about 26 miles northwest of Chicago, found out he would ring the bell when he skated with the Blackhawks in his hockey sled after their practice at Fifth Third Arena on Thursday.

“I’m very excited,” said Foltin, who was diagnosed with cancer in October 2023 and has been in remission since November. “I wanted to try to go to the (Hockey Fights Cancer) game last year but with treatment and stuff it didn’t work out. But I’m excited to go to the game this year.”

Foltin had part of his leg amputated on Feb. 23, 2024. Two days later, he was at United Center for Chris Chelios’ number retirement and former Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane’s return to Chicago for the first time since he had been traded to the New York Rangers on Feb. 28, 2023.

The Blackhawks learned of Foltin’s fight with cancer last season when he was part of Best Day Ever, a program in which the Blackhawks feature kids in roles throughout an afternoon game, including hosting intermissions, singing and announcing lineups. Foltin was selected to press the goal horn and be a game assistant at the game he attended.

On Friday, Foltin was taking some shots and skating around with the Blackhawks. He and his brother Patrick, 10, were wearing No. 50 in honor of their favorite player, former goaltender Corey Crawford, who won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015. When the Blackhawks told Crawford was what going on, he immediately sent a video to Foltin, telling Stephen he was honored he was wearing his number.

Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks’ No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, gave Foltin a stick in the locker room.

“For him just going through what he went through, the positivity he has and shares with us, you can get bummed out about little things and sometimes you’re tired or whatever and you see someone that went through that pushed through that, he’s a lot tougher than all of us,” Bedard said. “It’s pretty special to have him out there.”

Three Blackhawks also got into sleds at Thursday’s practice: defenseman Alex Vlasic and forwards Wyatt Kaiser and Colton Dach.

“You definitely need some big forearms,” Dach said about maneuvering the sled. “It was funny to watch Vlasic in there, he’s a big guy (6-foot-6) so his knees were tucked to his chest. You definitely have to be very athletic and strong to do it, so a lot of props to (Stephen).

“He battled through something and it’s awesome to see. He’s an outgoing kid, he’s very funny. It’s good to get some 1-on-1 time and chat with him.”

Oh, and Vlasic, Kaiser and Dach also raced Foltin in the sleds. The winner? Vlasic.

“I gave them a head start though,” Foltin said with a big smile. “I had to be nice.”

