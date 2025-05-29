Flyers' Drysdale drills hole-in-one at NHLPA Faceoff golf event

Drysdale said it was his first-ever ace, and it couldn't have come at a better time - the very first hole of the NHL players event. Drysdale's group went big on the celebration - high fives and chest bumps - after he hit his wedge on the 135-yard hole.

Drysdale and his playing partner, New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle , finished with 37 points for the tournament, played in Stableford format.

Some NHL players talked about the event being mainly fun, but making sure to mention the challenging conditions at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.