Flyers' Drysdale drills hole-in-one at NHLPA Faceoff golf event

Defenseman wastes no time getting team on board; Nylander brothers win tournament

drysdale ace nhlpa
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

It didn't take long for Jamie Drysdale to get comfortable at the RBC Canadian Open/NHLPA Faceoff on Thursday.

On his first swing of the day, the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman drilled a hole-in-one.

Drysdale said it was his first-ever ace, and it couldn't have come at a better time - the very first hole of the NHL players event. Drysdale's group went big on the celebration - high fives and chest bumps - after he hit his wedge on the 135-yard hole.

Drysdale and his playing partner, New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle , finished with 37 points for the tournament, played in Stableford format.

Some NHL players talked about the event being mainly fun, but making sure to mention the challenging conditions at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander drained the putt that won the event for him and brother Alex Nylander .

The Nylanders edged out two teams - Sam Gagner and Buffalo Sabres forwardRyan McLeod and the retired players team of Carlo Colaiacovo and Jeff O'Neill - in a playoff hole.

