The Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils both showed up dressed for a fight.

The Flyers arrived at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union at MetLife Stadium on Saturday dressed up as the fictional pride of Philadelphia, Rocky Balboa.

The team wore gray sweatsuits, canvas sneakers and black skull caps just like the outfit worn by the fictional boxer, played by Sylvester Stallone, during the famous training montage where he runs through the streets of Philadelphia.