Panthers, fans make most of rain delay before parade

A little rain doesn’t have to dampen the party, right?

Amid a rain storm in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. ahead of the Florida Panthers’ championship parade on Sunday, players and fans alike stuck it out in the less-than-ideal weather to savor every moment of the historic celebration.

While the start of the parade was delayed slightly, players did what they could to keep fans entertained.

Matthew Tkachuk – wearing his WWE championship belt – stepped off the bus to greet fans while they waited for the festivities to get underway.