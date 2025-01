Larkin smiled at the camera as he put the jersey aside and asked who put it in there.

Fantilli just flung the Ohio State jersey aside until he reached the Blue Jackets actual sweater for the game, which he was impressed by.

“I don’t think we are wearing this. I think I’d scratch myself maybe,” Johnson said when he saw his archrivals uniform.

On Thursday, Fanatics and the NHL released the official uniforms for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. Columbus' uniforms were inspried by the Union Army and feature "The Cannon" as the crest. Detroit's uniforms honor the team's rich history and feature the city's name in script on the crest.

Each player will have to swallow their Wolverines pride when they play against each other at “The Shoe” in Columbus on March 1.