Hildeby wins NHL debut with 23 saves, Maple Leafs beat Devils

"I mean, it was a lot of emotions," the 23-year-old goalie said. "I just wanted to make it like any other game for my performance sake. I tried to enjoy it as much as possible, but it was a little bit back and forth. I wanted to handle it and not get too emotional."

The loss spoiled the home coaching debut of New Jersey's Sheldon Keefe against his former team. The 44-year-old was fired by the Maple Leafs on May 9 after five seasons and hired by the Devils 14 days later.

"I'm still adjusting to the red, and the blue and white is back again," Keefe said. "We're just trying to build our game. The opponent had a big say in the game tonight, but that was nowhere good enough. Not close to what we need or close to what we did in Prague."

The Devils opened the season in Prague, Czechia, with consecutive wins against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 4 and 5 in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

Steven Lorentz had a goal and an assist, Max Pacioretty, Bobby McMann and John Tavares each scored, and Craig Berube won his first game as coach of the Maple Leafs (1-1-0). Lorentz signed a one-year contract with Toronto on Oct. 7 after winning the Stanley Cup with Florida Panthers last season.

"I thought [Hildeby] was just solid," Berube said. "I mean, he got tested. He came up big on their power play and I thought he made some real good saves. I'm very happy for him."