Red Wings celebrate Talbot’s 500th game milestone with pregame ceremony

Cam Talbot celebrated a career milestone with his nearest and dearest on Saturday.

The Detroit Red Wings goalie was honored for playing in his 500th NHL game with a special ceremony before the team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena.

Talbot was joined by his wife, son, daughter and his parents on the ice.

A tribute video of highlights from his 12 NHL seasons aired on the arena video board.

Talbot’s former and current teammates sent special congratulatory messages including Jared Spurgeon, Chris Kreider and Dylan Larkin.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman presented the veteran goalie with a Rolex timepiece and Tiffany crystal on behalf of the organization.

Larkin, Moritz Seider and Justin Holl presented Talbot with the commemorative silver stick. They also presented miniature versions of the sticks to his kids.

The Red Wings players gifted Talbot and his wife a trip to Napa Valley.

Before the ceremony, the netminder and his kids read the Red Wings starting lineup in the locker room. His daughter ended the lineup read with a handstand and his son showed off his dance moves while the team cheered them on.