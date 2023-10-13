Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Hamlin was shown an outpouring of love during his recovery, especially from the Sabres, who wore Bills colored T-shirts that read "Love for 3" on the front.

On Thursday, Hamlin started a new pregame tradition for the Sabres, banging a drum adorned with the team's logo.

Hamlin wore a blue Sabres home jersey and held his hands up in the shape of a heart to show the crowd he appreciated the love.

After handling the pregame honors, Hamlin met up with a some teammates, including quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox, who cheered on the Sabres for the game.