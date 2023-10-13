Short Shifts

Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Snow's family drops puck before Flames opener

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

New England Patriots guess hockey terms, Boston Bruins approve

New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Connor Bedard forgets stick before NHL debut

Vegas Golden Knights star in ESPN commercial

Mitchell Marner Auston Matthews prank customers at Sobeys

Golden Knights light torch at 'Monday Night Football' game

Mike Krzyzewski visits Carolina Hurricanes ahead of season

Freddie OConnell announces Predators Golden Pride Day

Golden Knights show off stunning Stanley Cup rings

Stanley Cup visits youth girls hockey players

Rangers' Miller meets fans at signing event

Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

After outpouring of support from city, Bills safety shows up at opener, does pregame honors

Hamlin Sabres
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Damar Hamlin returned the love on Thursday.

The Buffalo Bills safety, who collapsed on the football field during a game on January 2 and was reportedly in critical condition before a miraculous and inspiring recovery, was in attendance for the Buffalo Sabres season opener at KeyBank Center.

Hamlin was shown an outpouring of love during his recovery, especially from the Sabres, who wore Bills colored T-shirts that read "Love for 3" on the front.

On Thursday, Hamlin started a new pregame tradition for the Sabres, banging a drum adorned with the team's logo.

Hamlin wore a blue Sabres home jersey and held his hands up in the shape of a heart to show the crowd he appreciated the love.

After handling the pregame honors, Hamlin met up with a some teammates, including quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox, who cheered on the Sabres for the game.

