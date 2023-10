The Buffalo Sabres made sure legendary late broadcaster Rick Jeanneret will live forever at his home away from home.

The team honored the Hall of Fame broadcaster by renaming a street outside of KeyBank Center “RJ Way” before their home opener against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Jeanneret spent over 50 years as the Sabres play-by-play announcer before retiring in 2022. He died on Aug. 18 at the age of 81.