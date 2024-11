In the video, you can see Beau watching the game intently while Jaymes plays with her remote-controlled car. But as soon as her dad scored, Jaymes was locked into the action.

Beau anticipated the goal, standing up with excitement after Duchene’s breakaway, then couldn’t contain his elation after his dad put it away.

Beau started running around the living room screaming, “Daddy scored!” and Jaymes was not far behind in celebrating with her brother.

Certainly one to remember for Duchene’s youngest fans.