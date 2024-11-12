Marchment has 5 points, Stars score 6 straight in 1st to ease past Penguins

Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists, Miro Heiskanen scored twice, and Brendan Smith and Esa Lindell each had two assists for the Stars (9-5-0), who had lost three of four (1-3-0). Jake Oettinger made 20 saves.

Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Penguins (6-9-2), who had points in four of their past five games (3-1-1). Joel Blomqvist was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots in the first period. Alex Nedeljkovic surrendered four goals on 31 shots in relief.

Dallas scored on six of its first 12 shots.

Duchene gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 2:33 of the first period on his eighth goal this season. He took a pass from Marchment, carrying it around Ryan Graves to the right face-off circle for a wrist shot that trickled past Blomqvist.

Logan Stankoven made it 2-0 at 7:13 with a snap shot from the left circle that went in off the skate of Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Marchment extended it to 3-0 at 10:16. During a Pittsburgh line change, a stretch pass from Smith bounced off the end boards to Marchment for a snap shot in the slot.

Nedeljkovic allowed two goals on the first two shots after replacing Blomqvist.

Heiskanen made it 4-0 at 13:09 with his first goal of the season on a one-timer before pushing it to 5-0 at 14:37 with a wrist shot on a breakaway.

Tyler Seguin’s power-play goal extended it to 6-0 at 18:39, tapping in a pass from Marchment on a 2-on-1.

Beauvillier cut it to 6-1 at 15:03 of the second period on a wrist shot to the right of the net off a pass from Valtteri Puustinen.

Wyatt Johnston scored on a one-timer at 15:10 of the third period on the power play for the 7-1 final.