Stars fan Cable Pickering brings energy to home games with full goalie outfit

At every Dallas Stars game, there’s a goalie on the ice, usually one on the bench, and every so often there’s one in the stands too.

Cable Pickering, a 21-year-old Stars fan, garnered some attention from hockey fans after showing up to the Stars’ home opener on Oct. 14 against the Minnesota Wild wearing a full goalie outfit. That includes a helmet, jersey, pads, and everything else you can think of.

Pickering, in an interview with NHL.com, said he’s been a Stars fan for “quite a while,” but started following the team closely last year in the playoffs and even started to play hockey himself last June.

“I didn’t become a super huge Stars fan until recently though,” Pickering said. “But I’ve been into hockey since middle school.”