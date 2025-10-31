Stars fan Cable Pickering brings energy to home games with full goalie outfit

21-year-old says: ‘Can’t take more than 5 steps without having to stop and take a picture’

Pickering with Oettinger

© Cable Pickering

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

At every Dallas Stars game, there’s a goalie on the ice, usually one on the bench, and every so often there’s one in the stands too.

Cable Pickering, a 21-year-old Stars fan, garnered some attention from hockey fans after showing up to the Stars’ home opener on Oct. 14 against the Minnesota Wild wearing a full goalie outfit. That includes a helmet, jersey, pads, and everything else you can think of.

Pickering, in an interview with NHL.com, said he’s been a Stars fan for “quite a while,” but started following the team closely last year in the playoffs and even started to play hockey himself last June.

“I didn’t become a super huge Stars fan until recently though,” Pickering said. “But I’ve been into hockey since middle school.”

What started as a friendly wager between Pickering and his friend has now gained attention in the hockey world, with Pickering being featured on the big screen at American Airlines Center and even being featured on the TSN and ESPN broadcasts during that Stars home opener.

After buying some of the goalie gear at the American Airlines Center pro shop last season, his friend offered him a friendly wager to try to get him to wear the setup at a game.

“I was like, ‘Yeah man I’ll do it, 100 percent,’ ” Pickering said.

So Pickering suited up for a watch party during last season’s Western Conference Final series against the Edmonton Oilers, and it was an instant hit.

This season, Pickering brought the suit back out for a preseason game, then again for the home opener. He said he’s not sure how many home games he will wear the outfit to, but he’s planning to save it for special events throughout the season.

At that home opener, Pickering even met Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, the inspiration behind the whole fit.

Oettinger signed his goalie pad and jersey at the team’s green carpet event.

As for getting in and around the arena, Pickering has to go through security and empty his pockets at the gates just like everyone else.

Despite the added gear, he said his maneuverability with the outfit on isn’t too bad.

“I have just have to walk with a wider stance,” he said.

His biggest challenges come when he gets into the arena.

“I’m trying to be respectful and not hit anybody, but it’s hard to get anywhere because I can’t take more than five steps without having to stop and take a picture with someone,” he said.

Pickering said he gets positive responses from fans at the games and gladly stops for photos when he can.

And yes, he has two seats with his half-season ticket plan to have some extra room in his row.

Some people struggle to decide what to wear to hockey games, but Pickering seems to have it all worked out.

