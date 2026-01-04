Capitals celebrate Youth Hockey Night with local athletes

Various youth hockey players will also be invited to watch warmups from the Capitals bench and take the ice with the Capitals starting lineup.

The team’s Youth Hockey Weekend started on Friday, with youth hockey clinics at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

On Saturday morning, the Capitals hosted an open practice and encouraged attendees to wear their youth hockey jerseys.

In attendance on Saturday was Sunny Thornton, a four-year-old pediatric cancer patient who joined Alex Ovechkin on the “Rock the Red” carpet before the Capitals game against the Boston Bruins in October.

Sunny met up with Ovechkin again on Saturday, bringing him a custom jersey with a picture of the two together from that October event.