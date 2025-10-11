Greatest Save Candidate: Flames goalie Wolf dives, gets help from teammates

Sometimes a save is only as good as a team's ability to control the rebound, and that's exactly what Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf and defenseman Joel Hanley made sure they did against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Wolf made an initial stop on Jake Neighbours's redirect of a Cam Fowler shot from the point, but Neighbours was already on the doorstep ready to capitalize.

But Wolf broke out the paddle for a stunning stop, diving to his right. The puck trickled across the crease and toward a crashing Pius Suter, but Hanley was there to stick his body in front of another shot off another rebound.

The duo was joined by Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in the crease and kept the puck from crossing the line until Wolf finally covered it up.