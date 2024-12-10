Montour, Mahura receive Stanley Cup rings before matchup with Panthers

Both Montour and Mahura won the championship with the Panthers in seven games last season, before signing with the Kraken in free agency. Montour signed a seven-year contract with the Kraken the day after the championship parade and Mahura signed with Seattle just a few days later on a one-year deal.

At the dinner, the defenseman greeted their old teammates, everyone grinning ear to ear, before checking out the coveted bling.

“Wooooo!” Montour exclaimed when he opened the ring box. “Might not come off now.”

Montour and Mahura are the fifth and six former members of the Panthers to receive their championship rings. Nick Cousins got his in Ottawa in October. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, forward Steven Lorentz and goalie Anthony Stolarz got their rings when the Toronto Maple Leafs visited the Panthers at the end of November.