Former Panthers now on Maple Leafs get Stanley Cup rings in special ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Three members of the Toronto Maple Leafs are taking home some pretty cool souvenirs from their trip to Florida.

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, forward Steven Lorentz and goalie Anthony Stolarz were given their 2024 Stanley Cup Championship rings in a special private ceremony at the Florida Panthers practice facility Wednesday ahead of Toronto’s game against their former team at Amerant Bank Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNW, SNO, SN1).

The Panthers received their fancy rings -- which include 554 diamonds -- in a special ceremony on Oct. 7 at the War Memorial Auditorium next door to the team's Baptist Health IcePlex.

Players who left the Panthers after last season had to wait for their championship jewelry.

Sure, the Panthers could have sent the rings in the mail, but these little ceremonies with their former teammates seem a little more special.

“We did not know if they were going to be shipped or if they would do something when we came to town,” said Lorentz, who, like Ekman-Larsson and Stolarz, spent one season with the Panthers before leaving as free agents in the offseason. “It was definitely worth the wait. It was great to see everyone, shake their hands, get some hugs. It was definitely special. But, we have a job to do tonight. We’re not going to come in and take it easy on [those] guys.”

After the Panthers wrapped up their morning skate, the remaining members of the 2024 Stanley Cup championship team, as well as members of the front office and coaching staff, gathered in a meeting room at the facility.

Stolarz said that when the three players walked in, they were greeted by Panthers general manager Bill Zito.

The three custom-made boxes containing the rings were sitting on a table surrounded by their former teammates.

After Zito said a few words, the players opened their boxes to a round of applause from their former teammates.

The 2024 championship was the first for all three.

“It was a great feeling, a lot of emotions to be honest,” Ekman-Larsson said. “Seeing all the guys, after what we went through last year and the battle with that group, there was a lot of emotion but a lot of fun. What we had in there was something special and that’s why we had a chance to go all the way. That will never change. … It is something I am very thankful for.’’

These three players are not the first former Panthers to get their rings in a private ceremony.

When the Panthers played at the Ottawa Senators for their second game of the season, they brought forward Nick Cousins' ring and gifted it to him there.

The Panthers will likely pack up Brandon Montour's ring and present it to the defenseman when they visit the Seattle Kraken next month.

The rings were created by Josten’s and come complete in 14-karat yellow gold with 554 diamonds, 16 princess-cut rubies, one round genuine ruby, nine round genuine blue sapphires and 37 round genuine yellow sapphires.

The one ruby sits on one side of the ring where the players’ name and number is.

The state of Florida is outlined in diamonds. The ruby is placed to indicate where Broward County is located.

"It is obviously massive and I really don’t know where I am going to be wearing it. It takes up a lot of space," Lorentz said. "They did a great job. Opening the boxes, with all the guys in the room there so we got to see everyone. It brought up a lot of good memories."

Florida coach Paul Maurice said he got to spend a few minutes with his former players, and said it was great to see them and catch up.

It also served as a reminder of what they all accomplished together.

“I see them in here, or see them on the ice, and you will lock eyes and there will be a flood of memories of what an incredible time that was,” Maurice said. “You get to keep that. You don’t walk around all day thinking about that stuff, but every once in a while you get a surprise reminder, a 30-second warm bath that you slip into in how nice that was last year and how amazing that was.’’