Marchand points to sky after goal in honor of friend’s late daughter

Earlier in the week, Marchand took a leave of absence from the Panthers to attend the funeral of his longtime trainer, J.P. MacCallum’s daughter, Selah, who died of cancer on Friday.

On Wednesday, Marchand traveled to Halifax, Nova Scotia where he was behind the bench as a volunteer coach for March & Mill Company Hunters of the Nova Scotia Under-18 Hockey League game. MacCallum is head coach for the Hunters.

After the Panthers 4-3 win over the Stars, the Panthers forward spoke with rinkside reporter Katie Engleson about his gesture after the goal.

“Hockey Gods always come through. It was a really tough week and that’s a special one to get for Selah,” Marchand said in the postgame interview.

“She lived life to the fullest. Walking away from the week, I have such a new perspective on life and what it all means and how precious it is and how precious time is. It’s every day. It’s not just a game, it’s not just a sport, it’s how we live every single day and she lived life to the fullest. To carry on her memory that’s what we are going to do.”