Marchand scores in return, lifts Panthers to shootout win against Stars

When he scored, Marchand pointed toward the sky.

“It means a lot, emotionally, for everyone in Selah’s life,” Marchand said. “She loved hockey more than anything, got so much joy out of it as we all do. We play because we love it. We have a lot of fun doing it. These are memories, when you have tough times, you can look back on and have a little light in a dark moment, put a smile on all of our faces.’’

Florida coach Paul Maurice said earlier in the day that allowing Marchand a leave during such a difficult time was an easy decision to make.

“That’s a tough week he went through,” Maurice said. “He hit the ice this morning for the first time in a week, and he is something to be able to play the way he did. He is just so impactful every game, he scored the first one, then the game-winner for us. Special guy.”

Reinhart made it 2-0 at 4:02 of the second, nearly deflecting a point shot from Evan Rodrigues when the puck went off the goal cage. Carter Verhaeghe tracked down the puck and took a shot that DeSmith stopped, but Reinhart got to the rebound and scored on a sharp-angle shot from the goal line that hit DeSmith on the left pad before going behind him and in.

Dallas got a four-minute power play at 13:25 of the second when Seth Jones caught Justin Hryckowian in the nose with his stick.

Dallas then scored twice in a 14-second span in the second period to tie it.

Johnston scored Dallas’ first goal of the power play at 14:47 to make it 2-1, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle coming in off the rush with Steel.

“It was gritty, lots of wall battles, both sides fighting over inches out there,” Steel said. “I think that’s the kind of game we expected, and that we wanted. We need to build on that. Keep building on that style of game.”

Hryckowian tied it 2-2 with his first NHL goal when he got in front of the net and popped a pass from Thomas Harley over Bobrovsky and in at 15:01.