Marchand takes leave of absence to volunteer as coach

Panthers forward stepping in for former trainer, who lost his daughter to cancer this week

Marchand

© Megan Briggs/Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Brad Marchand didn’t hesitate at all to help an old friend.

The Florida Panthers forward took a leave of absence from the team this week to head back to his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia and coach for his longtime trainer, J.P. MacCallum.

MacCallum’s daughter, Selah, tragically passed away at just 10 years old from cancer.

MacCallum is the head coach for March & Mill Co. Hunters of the Nova Scotia Under-18 Hockey League.

Marchand’s outdoor apparel company, March & Mill Co, sponsors the youth hockey team.

Marchand volunteered to be behind the bench for the Hunters’ game on Wednesday to allow for MacCallum to be with his family.

"This gesture reflects the true spirit of the hockey community in Nova Scotia, one built on compassion, loyalty, and connection that extends far beyond the rink,” said Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League president Paul Graham in a statement. “Our thoughts are with J.P., his loved ones, and the entire Hunters organization."

According to reports, there will be donation boxes at the game and Marchand donated a signed jersey to auction off to raise funds for the family.

Short Shifts

Jack Hughes named Polo Ralph Lauren ambassador for 2026 Olympics

Gaborik reads Wild starting lineup, drops puck before 25th anniversary game

Sabres celebrate 2nd annual Bills Night 

Crosby’s family celebrates in stands after 1,700th point

Penguins show off furry friends at pregame arrivals

Star Wears: New York Islanders award Iron Man helmet to player of game

Q&A with Sharks' Dickinson, Misa on 1st New York trip

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Warren's friends concoct cheer, go wild for Islanders rookie's assists

Former Bruins announcer Jack Edwards honored as ‘Fan of the Game’

Montour returns to Kraken, wears 'Cam Strong' shirt in honor of late brother

Mantha rocks sneakers designed by his 3-year-old daughter 

Kings, Sabres, Maple Leafs support Dodgers, Blue Jays before Game 2 of World Series

Capitals celebrate Ovechkin's 1,500th NHL game with nod to old rap video

Islanders post cute throwback picture of Warren before 1st game

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 24

Avalanche celebrates Burns’ 1,500th NHL game with special pregame ceremony

Nostalgia Night: Avalanche, Hurricanes wear Nordiques, Whalers throwbacks 