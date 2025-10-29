Marchand takes leave of absence to volunteer as coach

Brad Marchand didn’t hesitate at all to help an old friend.

The Florida Panthers forward took a leave of absence from the team this week to head back to his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia and coach for his longtime trainer, J.P. MacCallum.

MacCallum’s daughter, Selah, tragically passed away at just 10 years old from cancer.

MacCallum is the head coach for March & Mill Co. Hunters of the Nova Scotia Under-18 Hockey League.

Marchand’s outdoor apparel company, March & Mill Co, sponsors the youth hockey team.