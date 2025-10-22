Bruins dress up as superheroes, visit young patients at local hospitals

The Boston Bruins were ready to save the day on Wednesday.
Bruins players dressed up as superheroes and spent time with young patients during their annual Halloween visit to local Boston hospitals.
Players get in Halloween spirit, cheer up kids
At Mass General Hospital, goalie Jeremy Swayman dressed as Batman, forward Fraser Minten went as his sidekick Robin, forward Mark Kastelic dressed as the Incredible Hulk, forward John Beecher dressed as Captain America and forward Sean Kuraly dressed as Superman during their visit.
The crew flexed their muscles with a young patient in an adorable video posted by the team.
Over at Boston Children’s Hospital, defenseman Mason Lohrei dressed as Batman and defenseman Andrew Peeke dressed as Superman to visit patients.
Both defensemen also hung out with the hospital staff and posed for pictures.
For the Bruins, the real heroes were the ones not wearing the capes.
“The kids in here are the real heroes,” Swayman told the Bruins website. “Being able to connect with them, seeing their passion for life and just genuine happiness is something we can all reflect on. Whatever we can do, a small part to help their day be brighter, is a true privilege.”