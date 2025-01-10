Blues, Ducks celebrate Fowler’s 1,000th NHL game with special ceremony

Cam Fowler felt the love from both sides of the ice on Thursday.

The St. Louis Blues held a special ceremony to honor the veteran defenseman for reaching 1,000 NHL games before their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, Fowler’s former team, at the Enterprise Center.

Fowler was joined by his wife, son and parents on the ice for the special tribute.

A video of his career highlights aired on the arena video board.