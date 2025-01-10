Blues, Ducks celebrate Fowler’s 1,000th NHL game with special ceremony

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong presented Fowler with a painting of his Winter Classic goal celebration.
His Blues teammates gifted the defenseman with a golf trip to Nova Scotia.
Former Ducks teammates Radko Gudas, Dylan Strome and Alex Killorn gave the Fowlers a Rolex watch and Cartier bracelet.
Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek presented the commemorative silver stick.
The Blues defenseman played in his 1,000th NHL on Dec. 31 during the Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field. He scored two goals in the Blues 6-2 win and became the first player in NHL history to achieve the milestone during an outdoor game.
During player walk-ins, the Blues and Ducks both rocked custom outfits in honor of the defenseman. The Blues sweatshirts featured pictures of Fowler with the “1000 games” written on it. The Ducks sported the same shirts they wore on Dec. 31 to celebrate their former teammate.