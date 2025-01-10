Blues, Ducks celebrate Fowler’s 1,000th NHL game with special ceremony

Veteran defenseman’s current, former team honor career milestone

Fowler recognized in pregame ceremony for playing in 1,000 games

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Cam Fowler felt the love from both sides of the ice on Thursday.

The St. Louis Blues held a special ceremony to honor the veteran defenseman for reaching 1,000 NHL games before their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, Fowler’s former team, at the Enterprise Center.

Fowler was joined by his wife, son and parents on the ice for the special tribute.

A video of his career highlights aired on the arena video board.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong presented Fowler with a painting of his Winter Classic goal celebration.

His Blues teammates gifted the defenseman with a golf trip to Nova Scotia.

Former Ducks teammates Radko Gudas, Dylan Strome and Alex Killorn gave the Fowlers a Rolex watch and Cartier bracelet.

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek presented the commemorative silver stick.

The Blues defenseman played in his 1,000th NHL on Dec. 31 during the Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field. He scored two goals in the Blues 6-2 win and became the first player in NHL history to achieve the milestone during an outdoor game.

During player walk-ins, the Blues and Ducks both rocked custom outfits in honor of the defenseman. The Blues sweatshirts featured pictures of Fowler with the “1000 games” written on it. The Ducks sported the same shirts they wore on Dec. 31 to celebrate their former teammate.

On Wednesday, Fowler and his family went to the Ducks hotel where they presented him with gifts to celebrate his accomplishment.

Fowler spent all 15 of his NHL seasons with the Ducks before being traded to the Blues on Dec. 14.

