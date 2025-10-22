Blue Jays visit Maple Leafs after World Series berth

The Maple Leafs and Blue Jays have been going back and forth with their support for each other throughout the Blue Jays’ postseason run.

Five-time MLB All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wore an Auston Matthews sweater to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series before the Blue Jays clinched a spot in the 2025 World Series with a win that night.

Matthews responded by wearing a Guerrero Jr. jersey to the game on Tuesday, along with other members of the Maple Leafs.

The team even announced on Tuesday that the start time for the Maple Leafs-Buffalo Sabres matchups on Friday and Saturday will be adjusted to accommodate for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series at Rogers Centre, just down the street from Scotiabank Arena.

The start time of Tuesday’s Maple Leafs game against the Calgary Flames will also be adjusted for Game 4 of the World Series.

After the Maple Leafs' home games on Friday and Tuesday, fans can stick around to watch the World Series games on the big board.