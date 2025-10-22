Blue Jays visit Maple Leafs after World Series berth

American League champions head to Scotiabank Arena to support NHL counterparts

Blue Jays at Maple Leafs game

© TSN

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Being in the midst of a historic playoff run isn’t stopping the Toronto Blue Jays from supporting their NHL counterparts.

A few members of the American League champion Blue Jays were in attendance for the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.

Catcher Tyler Heineman, outfielder Myles Straw and hitting coach David Popkins were shown on the big screen in the arena to a loud ovation from the fans.

The Maple Leafs and Blue Jays have been going back and forth with their support for each other throughout the Blue Jays’ postseason run.

Five-time MLB All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wore an Auston Matthews sweater to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series before the Blue Jays clinched a spot in the 2025 World Series with a win that night.

Matthews responded by wearing a Guerrero Jr. jersey to the game on Tuesday, along with other members of the Maple Leafs.

The team even announced on Tuesday that the start time for the Maple Leafs-Buffalo Sabres matchups on Friday and Saturday will be adjusted to accommodate for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series at Rogers Centre, just down the street from Scotiabank Arena.

The start time of Tuesday’s Maple Leafs game against the Calgary Flames will also be adjusted for Game 4 of the World Series.

After the Maple Leafs' home games on Friday and Tuesday, fans can stick around to watch the World Series games on the big board.

No doubt that the support for both teams runs deep in Toronto.

