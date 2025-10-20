Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. rocks Matthews jersey at Game 7

MLB superstar wears Maple Leafs sweater ahead of winner-take-all playoff game

Guerrero Jr. with Maple Leafs jersey

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Another day, another baseball/hockey crossover as the American League Championship Series is ready to be decided.

Before the Toronto Blue Jays hosted the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 with a berth in the 2025 World Series on the line, Blue Jays five-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. showed his support for the Toronto Maple Leafs, heading into Rogers Centre wearing a No. 34 Auston Matthews jersey.

Guerrero Jr. is in the midst of a historic playoff run, hitting his sixth home run of the postseason on Sunday in Game 6 of the series. That homer tied the record for most playoff home runs in franchise history.

There’s been no shortage of connections between the Toronto and Seattle teams throughout this MLB postseason. Just on Saturday, the Seattle Kraken arrived to their game against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena wearing Mariners jerseys, showing their support before Game 6 of the ALCS.

During the American League Division Series earlier this month, Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor put on his Kraken alternate jersey during the locker room celebrations after the team clinched the series.

And this is not the first time Guerrero Jr. has shown support for his hockey counterparts. Before Game 7 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Guerrero Jr. made it clear that he was cheering for the Maple Leafs in a social media video posted by the Blue Jays.

