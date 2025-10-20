Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. rocks Matthews jersey at Game 7

Guerrero Jr. is in the midst of a historic playoff run, hitting his sixth home run of the postseason on Sunday in Game 6 of the series. That homer tied the record for most playoff home runs in franchise history.

There’s been no shortage of connections between the Toronto and Seattle teams throughout this MLB postseason. Just on Saturday, the Seattle Kraken arrived to their game against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena wearing Mariners jerseys, showing their support before Game 6 of the ALCS.

During the American League Division Series earlier this month, Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor put on his Kraken alternate jersey during the locker room celebrations after the team clinched the series.

And this is not the first time Guerrero Jr. has shown support for his hockey counterparts. Before Game 7 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Guerrero Jr. made it clear that he was cheering for the Maple Leafs in a social media video posted by the Blue Jays.