Riley is a trailblazer in the sport as the third Black player in League history. His NHL career spanned from 1974-1980 where he played four seasons with the Washington Capitals before he was claimed by the Jets in the 1979 Expansion Draft.

He played 14 games with the Jets and then played in the minor leagues until his retirement in 1984.

“I can’t thank the Winnipeg Jets organization enough for giving me the opportunity to come here and be part of Black History Month with them,” said Riley in an interview with Jets reporter Sara Orlesky. “It’s a great event.”