Williams, Crow-Armstrong take in Blackhawks game

CHICAGO – The United Center crowd was still buzzing from the return of former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, now with the Winnipeg Jets, who received an ovation that lasted more than three minutes during the first television time out of the first period.

But about five minutes later the crowd erupted again, this time because Caleb Williams, quarterback of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, was shown on the video board. Williams, who led the Bears to the NFC divisional round where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in overtime on Sunday, got a tremendous reception from the crowd.

The cheer got louder when the camera panned out to show Pete Crow-Armstrong, centerfielder for the Chicago Cubs.

Both were wearing Blackhawks jerseys, Williams that of center Connor Bedard and Crow-Armstrong that of defenseman Connor Murphy.

After the game, the two were invited to the Blackhawks locker room where they took photos with some of the players, including Bedard, captain Nick Foligno and forward Oliver Moore.