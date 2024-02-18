Ducks surprised by goalie coach Maharaj who talks fighting cancer, inspires hope

The Anaheim Ducks got a surprise visitor in Toronto on Saturday when goalie coach Sudarshan "Sudsie" Maharaj, who is battling pancreatic cancer, showed up in the team's locker room.

Maharaj gave an inspiring speech to the Ducks which he started off by talking about how surgery removed his gall bladder, parts of his small intestine, pancreas and stomach before hitting the team with a gem of a joke.

"Now if people want to chirp about not having any guts, they're kind of right at this point," he laughed.

An understandably emotional Maharaj then spoke about the seriousness of his lengthy treatment and preparing for his own funeral with his daughters.