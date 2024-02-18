Ducks surprised by goalie coach Maharaj who talks fighting cancer, inspires hope

Emotional speech hits home for team, who show 'Sudsie' love afterward

ducks goalie coach cancer
By Dan O'Leary
By Dan O'Leary

The Anaheim Ducks got a surprise visitor in Toronto on Saturday when goalie coach Sudarshan "Sudsie" Maharaj, who is battling pancreatic cancer, showed up in the team's locker room.

Maharaj gave an inspiring speech to the Ducks which he started off by talking about how surgery removed his gall bladder, parts of his small intestine, pancreas and stomach before hitting the team with a gem of a joke.

"Now if people want to chirp about not having any guts, they're kind of right at this point," he laughed.

An understandably emotional Maharaj then spoke about the seriousness of his lengthy treatment and preparing for his own funeral with his daughters.

But Maharaj's message to the team was clear: Even when things look bleak, never give up, because just having the courage to fight is victory.

"I've been looking into this darkness for a long time," he said, fighting tears. "And one of the things that happens when you look into darkness is the light becomes all the more illuminating."

It was an incredible moment. Maharaj told the team he watched and listened to every game while he was being treated and, despite the team's struggles, the way they were playing was encouraging for the future.

"I just wanted you guys to know it's amazing what can happen when you focus on beating the odds," he said. "I was told when I got diagnosed I had a 20 to 40 percent chance of survival -- 20 to 40 percent.

"Here I am."

