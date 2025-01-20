Ovechkin pays respect to Gretzky before game against Oilers

Capitals forward holds up ‘Great One’s’ game-worn gear while in Edmonton, chasing NHL goals record

Ovechkin with Gretzky's gear split

© Washington Capitals

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

As Alex Ovechkin continues The Gr8 Chase towards the NHL goals record, he’s stopping to smell the roses along the way.

Now just 20 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894 career goals, Ovechkin (874) took some time during the Washington Capitals’ trip to Edmonton to pay respect to "The Great One.”

At Rogers Place on Monday, Ovechkin had the opportunity to see some of Gretzky’s game-worn gear on display in the Oilers Hall of Fame Room. Ovechkin picked up Gretzky’s gloves, stick and one of his jerseys.

Ovechkin scored his 874th career goal in overtime on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. His next opportunity to add to his tally will come on Tuesday when the Capitals face off against the Oilers.

He has 21 goals this season in 30 games played after missing five weeks with a broken leg. He’s currently the team’s leading scorer this season.

