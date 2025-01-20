Ovechkin pays respect to Gretzky before game against Oilers

As Alex Ovechkin continues The Gr8 Chase towards the NHL goals record, he’s stopping to smell the roses along the way.

Now just 20 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894 career goals, Ovechkin (874) took some time during the Washington Capitals’ trip to Edmonton to pay respect to "The Great One.”

At Rogers Place on Monday, Ovechkin had the opportunity to see some of Gretzky’s game-worn gear on display in the Oilers Hall of Fame Room. Ovechkin picked up Gretzky’s gloves, stick and one of his jerseys.