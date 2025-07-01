Ovechkin named finalist for 2025 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

This past season, as part of his push towards breaking the all-time NHL record of goals scored in a career, Ovechkin partnered with the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer and The V Foundation to create “THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer,” an initiative to raise awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer research.

Starting with his record-setting 885th goal, Ovechkin is donating money to the initiative for every goal he scores for the remainder of his NHL career. To date, more than $150,000 has been raised for the cause.

In previous years, Ovechkin has been a key part of expanding youth hockey in the Washington D.C. area. In 2006, he launched Ovi’s 8’s to give underserved children an opportunity to attend at Capitals game. Additionally, Ovechkin has worked with the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA) to host numerous skating sessions and street hockey events, as well as covering the cost of ice time for all ASHA programs across the U.S.

The 11th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards takes place Tues. July 15, the night before the 2025 ESPYS. The awards show will air during the ESPYS on Wed. July 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.