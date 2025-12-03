Capitals get past Kings for 5th straight victory

Beauvillier put Washington in front 2-1 shortly after a power play expired at 1:18 of the third. Alex Ovechkin, who served Brandon Duhaime’s roughing minor, got the puck as he exited the penalty box and skated in on a 2-on-1 rush. He passed over to Connor McMichael, who faked a shot and got Darcy Kuemper to commit before finding a trailing Beauvillier for a tap-in into an open net.

McMichael started the rush by blocking Brandt Clarke’s shot from the point.

Tom Wilson and Aliaksei Protas also scored, and Logan Thompson made 22 saves for the Capitals (16-9-2), who are 8-1-0 in their past nine games.

Ovechkin had two assists to become the seventh player in NHL history with 800 career points on the road. He has 463 goals and 337 assists in 760 road games.

Adrian Kempe scored for the second straight game, and Kuemper made 22 saves for the Kings (12-7-7), who had their five-game point streak end but have lost four of their past six games (2-1-3).

The Capitals went ahead 1-0 during a power play at 14:50 of the first period. Wilson tapped the puck into an open net after Ryan Leonard’s pass redirected into the crease off the skate of Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson.

Ovechkin had the secondary assist on the play. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak.

Kempe tied it 1-1 at 5:28 of the second period. Anze Kopitar skated in on a 2-on-1 rush, stopped in the right circle, and passed to a charging Kempe for a one-timer in front.

After Beauvillier gave the Capitals the lead back, Protas sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 18:18.