Hurricanes fans cheer on Stanley Cup champions at parade

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes' Stanley Cup championship was two decades in the making. The celebration didn’t disappoint.

Players, coaches, staff and more than 100,000 of their closest friends made the most of a sunny, 80-degree Saturday with a massive parade for the NHL champs. They defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday and the party hasn’t stopped since.

Amaya Scoggins came from Greensboro with her 75-year-old grandfather, Glenn. They arrived in the wee hours and set up chairs right in front on the route.

“I grew up on this team,” said Scoggins, 22, who attended her first game at age 5. “Once we won the Cup and I knew this was happening, I was not missing this for the world. We’ve been here since 3 a.m.”

By the time the double-decker buses began rolling, fans were at least 10-deep in spots along the sidewalks. Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal could hardly wrap his head around what happened along the route.

“My expectations were so high because I know what these Caniacs are all about, and I was still blown away,” said Staal, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. “I couldn’t even describe how amazing that was, and I know everyone else was blown away too. What a showing, what a day, what a moment.”

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour, who captained the Hurricanes' 2006 Stanley Cup team, rode solo, standing in the back of a pickup truck. Weeks of playoff tension dissolved into near constant smiles and gestures to fans who caught his attention.