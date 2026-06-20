Hurricanes fans cheer on Stanley Cup champions at parade

More than 100,000 show up to celebrate team's 1st title in 20 years

Canes Fans 11500 miles

© Kurt Dusterberg/NHL.com

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C.  -- The Carolina Hurricanes' Stanley Cup championship was two decades in the making. The celebration didn’t disappoint.

Players, coaches, staff and more than 100,000 of their closest friends made the most of a sunny, 80-degree Saturday with a massive parade for the NHL champs. They defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday and the party hasn’t stopped since.

Amaya Scoggins came from Greensboro with her 75-year-old grandfather, Glenn. They arrived in the wee hours and set up chairs right in front on the route.

“I grew up on this team,” said Scoggins, 22, who attended her first game at age 5. “Once we won the Cup and I knew this was happening, I was not missing this for the world. We’ve been here since 3 a.m.”

By the time the double-decker buses began rolling, fans were at least 10-deep in spots along the sidewalks. Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal could hardly wrap his head around what happened along the route.

“My expectations were so high because I know what these Caniacs are all about, and I was still blown away,” said Staal, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.  “I couldn’t even describe how amazing that was, and I know everyone else was blown away too. What a showing, what a day, what a moment.”

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour, who captained the Hurricanes' 2006 Stanley Cup team, rode solo, standing in the back of a pickup truck. Weeks of playoff tension dissolved into near constant smiles and gestures to fans who caught his attention.

GettyImages-2281986746

© Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

“I’m kind of speechless, I did not expect that,” Brind’Amour said. “It was just wave on wave of people. This is why we do this. It meant so much to so many people. You get to really see it. I’m so happy we were able to do this for everyone. Clearly, they were excited about it.”

Taylor Hall, whose 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) were one behind Jackson Blake for the team lead in the playoffs, finally won the Cup in his 16th NHL season.

“This parade, that was so cool,” he said. “The joy on people’s faces when they see the Cup. It’s priceless.”

Things were just getting started when the team reached the end of the parade route. Staal walked the Cup to the front of the stage and gave it a lift above his head, bringing out the latest round of thunderous applause. Staal, Jaccob Slavin and William Carrier were joined on stage by their children as the players took turns at the microphone.

General manager Eric Tulsky greeted the crowd and surprised everyone by taking care of some business. He invited forward Nicolas Deslauriers to come to the podium, where he signed a two-year contract extension worth $1.75 million. The 35-year-old was acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 6.

The crowd quieted a bit when Brind’Amour took the microphone. He told the fans that he asks a lot of the players as they tried each night to play to their identity.

“We do that because it gives us our best chance, but we do it because you guys are here, paying your good-earned money to watch us play,” Brind’Amour said. “So we’ve got to compete. No one plays harder than these guys. No one. These guys do it better than anyone. These are the world champs, right in front of you here.”

KAndre Miller Stanley Cup parade

© Kurt Dusterberg

The light-hearted moments continued when Staal spoke to the crowd.

“My little guy wants to go ‘tarps off’ for the boys,” he said, as his son quickly pulled his red T-shirt over his head and waved it to the roaring crowd.

Hall, who joined the Hurricanes in a trade last season, told the fans, “You guys gave a jolt to my career I didn’t know I needed. Thank you guys so (expletive) much. I’m never going to forget this moment with you here today. This is for you guys, too. This is awesome.”

Slavin, who won a gold medal for the United States at the Winter Olympics in February, was greeted with cheers of “USA! USA!” but quickly put the two accomplishments in perspective.

“Hey, winning the gold medal, unbelievable. Honored to represent this country,” Slavin said, “But winning the Stanley Cup with this team right here in this city, there’s nothing better, baby!”

Seth Jarvis took the stage and first thanked his brother, then said, “Now, for the 23 brothers I have on this stage...we’re the (expletive) champs!”

Nikolaj Ehlers came to the podium draped in a Danish flag and quickly gave his teammates credit for making him feel welcome in his first season in Carolina after spending the first 10 years of his NHL career playing for the Winnipeg Jets.

“I loved that place, but coming here, the way these guys took me in was exactly what I wanted,” Ehlers said. “I needed a change…I got the Stanley Cup.”

When Andrei Svechnikov took the stage, rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin tore Svechnikov’s T-shirt off.

“Holy cow, guys,” the Russian forward said. “Saturday night in Raleighwood. Let’s go! I’m so grateful for my teammates and my coaching staff. And I want to say one more thing: Thank you so much, guys. I love you. You guys are the best fans in the world. We are champions!”

By the time Jordan Martinook got the mic, he was leading the crowd in what had to be the largest Storm Surge ever celebrated.

For Troy Smith of nearby Holly Springs, the celebration was exactly what he expected. He was in the arena for Game 7 when the Hurricanes defeated the Edmonton Oilers in 2006.

“I was here for the first parade, and there weren’t as many people on the street,” he said. “This is amazing. All the hoopla that’s gone on all week, this is a big-city parade. It’s not small-town Raleigh anymore.”

Among the crowd there were plenty of people expressing thanks to Brind’Amour for his contribution to the franchise. As a Cup captain and coach, he has endeared himself to the fan base like no other figure in team history.

Michael Carpenter is among the many fans who think Brind’Amour is due for special recognition. Carpenter made the 126-mile drive from Pilot Mountain, North Carolina to every home game this season. He set up near the rally stage at 4 a.m. to claim his spot.

“It’s all about a mentality and having a desire, and Rod leads by example,” he said. “They do the same thing he does. He’s got to have a statue outside. He’s the man.”

As for the team, the partying will continue into the summer – although some don’t expect to keep up the pace.

“I’m done after today,” Hall said. “I don’t have much left in me. Partying is a skill. You’ve got to be a good partier. But it’s easy to party when that Stanley Cup is around.”

Related Content

Deslauriers signs 2-year contract with Hurricanes at Stanley Cup parade

Jarvis calls into ESPN from parade float: ‘I don’t party’

Hurricanes bring now-infamous cinder block to Stanley Cup championship parade

Hurricanes fans take over parking garage for 2026 Stanley Cup parade

Short Shifts

Hurricanes fans take over parking garage for 2026 Stanley Cup parade

Hurricanes bring now-infamous cinder block to Stanley Cup championship parade

Jarvis calls into ESPN from parade float: ‘I don’t party’

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 19

Hall poses with young son in Stanley Cup to celebrate title

Staal’s daughter grills Hurricanes captain after winning Stanley Cup

Hurricanes get warm welcome home after Stanley Cup championship

Hurricanes fans gather at Lenovo Center for Game 6 watch party

Hurricanes, Carrier kids make confetti snow angels after Stanley Cup win

Brind'Amour reprises iconic Stanley Cup lift after 2nd title

Hurricanes win Stanley Cup, set off party on social media

Hurricanes perform Storm Surge after Stanley Cup title

Pietrangelo sounds siren for Golden Knights at Game 6

Rangers, Islanders congratulate Knicks after NBA title

Wyndham Clark wears Hughes Team USA jersey during Canadian Open

Sullivan wishes U.S. Men’s National Team well before World Cup opener

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 12

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs