3 Things to Watch: Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 2 of Western Conference 1st Round
Utah looks to generate more offense; Vegas seeks to maintain physical edge
© Hunter Dyke/NHLI
LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights want to keep pounding the Utah Mammoth in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. The Mammoth want to give it right back.
In their 4-2 win in Game 1 on Sunday, the Golden Knights outhit the Mammoth 51-31. Of their 18 skaters, 16 had at least one hit. Forward Keegan Kolesar led them with nine hits, and forward Ivan Barbashev had eight. Even skilled forward Mitch Marner chipped in.
"I saw Mitch had two hits last game, so I'm sure he's feeling pretty sore," Kolesar said, chirping his teammate.
The physicality ramps up in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But it's more than that. Utah's strength is its speed, and Vegas is heavy, so this is a key part of the Golden Knights' game plan.
"When you can get pieces of guys and get in the way of guys, it doesn't always have to be running a guy over, right?" forward Nic Dowd said. "You just want to get some body contact and slow them down. Makes the game a little bit more challenging."
Defenseman Brayden McNabb said: "It's an advantage if you can be physical, because it wears on teams over a seven-game series."
There is a big difference between hitting and getting hit.
"I think it's worse receiving for sure," Kolesar said. "I think we can keep doing it all series long and the rest of playoffs."
There were several scrums after whistles in Game 1, which ended with Dowd, his jersey bloodied, barking at Utah forward Logan Cooley.
"We did a good job," Utah forward Kevin Stenlund said. "We were in scrums. We helped each other out. We didn't cave."
Utah coach Andre Tourigny bristled when a reporter asked how the Mammoth should balance standing up for themselves with not getting drawn into things when the Golden Knights try to "bully" them, saying, "I didn't see them bully us. I didn't see that at all."
As for the Golden Knights' game plan, he said: "We want to do the exact same thing. That's hockey. There's no team in the playoffs who can win without being physical and without slowing down the opponent. (Whoever) you play, it's no surprise."
Here are three things to watch in Game 2:
1. More offense
The Mammoth want to generate more offense. The Golden Knights make it difficult to cycle in their end and get into the slot area.
"They're a good defensive team," Utah forward Alex Kerfoot said. "We can get to the net a little bit more, create some of those opportunities and find some soft areas to kind of keep the puck moving … not playing into their hands as much."
Stenlund said they need to simplify their game.
"Get to the net," he said. "Low to high. Pucks to the net. Simple playoff hockey."
2. Top lines
Vegas started with Marner on the top line with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone in Game 1, then shuffled things in the second period, putting Barbashev on the first line and Marner on the second.
Tourigny defended his top line of Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz and Lawson Crouse. The three combined for no points and a minus-8 rating in Game 1. They gave up two goals against Vegas' fourth line, but they also were on the ice for an empty-net goal.
What's that line like at its best?
"Their IQ is through the roof," Tourigny said. "I think they see space. They can make plays, and they see each other, they feel each other and they play really good both sides of the puck. I think they can be elite defensively."
3. Third period
Vegas came back from a 2-1 third-period deficit in Game 1. No surprise.
"We've been resilient all year, the belief that we're never out of a game, knowing it's possible no matter what the score is," McNabb said.
In the third period in the regular season, the Golden Knights scored 108 goals, first in the NHL, and allowed 61, second fewest in the League, two behind the Colorado Avalanche. They won six games when trailing after two periods, tied for fourth in the League.
"All I can tell you is, we're feeling pretty good going into a third period," Kolesar said.
The caveat?
"It's not a great recipe to be chasing as many games as the team has," said John Tortorella, who took over as coach March 29, "so hopefully we can try to stay away from that too much during the playoffs here."
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Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Daniil But, Kevin Rooney, Nick DeSimone, Dmitri Simashev, Matt Villalta
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Akira Schmid
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)
Status report
McBain, a forward, did not participate in the morning skate after playing Game 1. ,,, O'Brien could join the lineup at left wing on the fourth line, moving Kerfoot to center the third line.
NHL.com independent correspondent Paul Delos Santos contributed to this report