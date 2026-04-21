3 Things to Watch: Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 2 of Western Conference 1st Round

Utah coach Andre Tourigny bristled when a reporter asked how the Mammoth should balance standing up for themselves with not getting drawn into things when the Golden Knights try to "bully" them, saying, "I didn't see them bully us. I didn't see that at all."

As for the Golden Knights' game plan, he said: "We want to do the exact same thing. That's hockey. There's no team in the playoffs who can win without being physical and without slowing down the opponent. (Whoever) you play, it's no surprise."

Here are three things to watch in Game 2:

1. More offense

The Mammoth want to generate more offense. The Golden Knights make it difficult to cycle in their end and get into the slot area.

"They're a good defensive team," Utah forward Alex Kerfoot said. "We can get to the net a little bit more, create some of those opportunities and find some soft areas to kind of keep the puck moving … not playing into their hands as much."

Stenlund said they need to simplify their game.

"Get to the net," he said. "Low to high. Pucks to the net. Simple playoff hockey."

2. Top lines

Vegas started with Marner on the top line with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone in Game 1, then shuffled things in the second period, putting Barbashev on the first line and Marner on the second.

Tourigny defended his top line of Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz and Lawson Crouse. The three combined for no points and a minus-8 rating in Game 1. They gave up two goals against Vegas' fourth line, but they also were on the ice for an empty-net goal.

What's that line like at its best?

"Their IQ is through the roof," Tourigny said. "I think they see space. They can make plays, and they see each other, they feel each other and they play really good both sides of the puck. I think they can be elite defensively."

3. Third period

Vegas came back from a 2-1 third-period deficit in Game 1. No surprise.

"We've been resilient all year, the belief that we're never out of a game, knowing it's possible no matter what the score is," McNabb said.

In the third period in the regular season, the Golden Knights scored 108 goals, first in the NHL, and allowed 61, second fewest in the League, two behind the Colorado Avalanche. They won six games when trailing after two periods, tied for fourth in the League.

"All I can tell you is, we're feeling pretty good going into a third period," Kolesar said.

The caveat?

"It's not a great recipe to be chasing as many games as the team has," said John Tortorella, who took over as coach March 29, "so hopefully we can try to stay away from that too much during the playoffs here."