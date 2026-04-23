3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Senators, Game 3 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

KANATA, Ont. -- Tyler Kleven will return for the Ottawa Senators in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round series against the Carolina Hurricanes at Canadian Tire Center on Thursday, providing reinforcement to a blue line that has been overtaxed in the first two games.

Kleven, out since April 2 after sustaining a broken jaw, is excited to join the fray, even if it comes with his team down two games in the best-of-7 series.

"I feel good, I'm rested, got plenty of skates in," Kleven said, "I'm ready to go."

Defenseman Jake Sanderson played 43:06 in a 3-2 loss in double overtime in Game 2 on Monday. Thomas Chabot played 40:50. Each is averaging more than 30 minutes per game these playoffs because of a Game 1 injury sustained to first-pair defensemen Artem Zub.

"They are warriors; I see it all season," Kleven said. "They go out and compete. They have a lot of heart. I want to go to battle with them every day."

Kleven, who has been wearing a protective shield during practices, had 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) and a plus-2 rating while playing an average of 17:21 in 70 regular-season games.

The 24-year-old says he plans to play the same, simple, straight-forward game that has become his calling card in his two full seasons with the Senators.

"I think I just go out there and keep it simple," he said. "I think I can help the team out that way. Keep it simple and play hard."

Cameron Crotty is also being inserted into the lineup and will make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut. Lassi Thomson and Dennis Gilbert will be scratched.

Crotty spent the season in Belleville in the American Hockey League and was called up late in the season. He made his Ottawa debut on April 2 and played six games down the stretch, including a 6-3 win against the Hurricanes on April 5.

"We didn't take it lightly," Green said. "We just liked the games that he gave us."