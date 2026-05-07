Dahlin, Makar, Werenski voted Norris Trophy finalists

NEW YORK -- Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets are the three finalists for the 2025-26 James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Norris Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Following are the finalists, in alphabetical order:

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Dahlin helped spark a Sabres revival that included the team’s first playoff berth since 2010-11, its first division title since 2009-10 and a 30-point improvement over 2024-25 to rise from 26th to fourth in the overall League standings. The Sabres captain notched a career-high 19-55—74, the third-highest points total by a Buffalo defenseman in franchise history and the most in 36 years (Phil Housley, 21-60—81 in 1989-90). His 52 even-strength points set a franchise record for defensemen. The puck was in the offensive zone for 45.5% of the time Dahlin was on the ice at even strength according to NHL EDGE tracking data, ranking in the 94th percentile among NHL skaters, and in the defensive zone for just 36.6% of the time (also the 94th percentile). Dahlin, who earlier this week was voted a finalist for the Masterton Trophy, is the second Sabres defenseman in franchise history to garner a Norris finalist berth, joining Jim Schoenfeld (3rd in 1979-80). Three defensemen from his native Sweden have captured the trophy: Nicklas Lidstrom (7x), Erik Karlsson (3x) and Victor Hedman.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Makar ranked third among NHL defensemen in scoring with 20-59—79 in 75 games, becoming the first defenseman to post three consecutive 20-goal seasons since Phil Housley and Al MacInnis 34 years ago, to help the Avalanche capture the Presidents’ Trophy. He was on the ice for 96 of his team’s goals at even strength and for just 56 even-strength goals against, the third-best differential (+40) in the League behind teammates Sam Malinski (+44) and Josh Manson (+41). He also was a regular contributor to the Avalanche penalty-killing unit (84.6%) that ranked no. 1 in the NHL (146:44 SH TOI). Makar is a Norris Trophy finalist for the sixth consecutive season (1st in 2021-22 and 2024-25; 2nd in 2020-21 and 3rd in 2022-23 and 2023-24). He is just the second defenseman in NHL history to make the Norris shortlist six times in his first seven NHL seasons, joining Bobby Orr (7x). He is aiming to become the first repeat winner since Nicklas Lidstrom posted a three-peat for the Detroit Red Wings from 2005-06 through 2007-08.

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Werenski led or was near the top of several categories for NHL defensemen in 2025-26, including goals (t-3rd, 22), even-strength goals (t-1st, 18), assists (t-4th, 59), points (2nd, 81), even-strength points (2nd, 59), shots (1st, 260) and average time on ice (2nd, 26:37). He tied the single-season franchise record for assists, matching his total from last year and Artemi Panarin in 2018-19, and became the 10th blueliner in NHL history to lead his club in scoring in consecutive seasons. Werenski recorded points in a career-high nine straight games from Jan. 22-Feb. 28 (2-11—13), the longest streak in franchise history by a defenseman, to key a 20-3-4 run during which Columbus leapfrogged 11 Eastern Conference rivals into the thick of the playoff race. The franchise’s all-time leader in goals, assists and points for a defenseman is a Norris Trophy finalist for the second consecutive year, finishing 2nd to Makar in 2024-25. He is looking to join Chris Chelios, Brian Leetch and Adam Fox and Quinn Hughes as the fifth U.S.-born player to capture the Norris Trophy.