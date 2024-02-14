Brodeur confident Devils can return to playoffs

Hall of Famer 'a lot more comfortable' with team's play ahead of Stadium Series game

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Martin Brodeur said he is more confident the New Jersey Devils can qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight season after seeing the way the team has played over the past week.

Since the All-Star break, New Jersey is 3-1-1, including back-to-back wins against the Seattle Kraken on Monday (3-1) and Nashville Predators on Tuesday (4-2). The Devils also have points in three straight games for the first time since Dec. 23-29.

"I feel a lot more comfortable than I was, maybe three weeks ago, when we were all over the place," the Devils executive vice president of hockey operations and Hall of Fame goaltender told NHL.com. "Look, it's do or die. If we don't put games together, it's going to get harder and harder (to make the playoffs), and we still have a lot of real estate to cover (in the standings).

"I mean, we want to make the playoffs, there's no doubt about that but these games that we're playing down the stretch are also meaningful games for our young players. The more and more you do that every single year, the more and more you're going to get used to playing in this type of environment."

New Jersey (27-21-4) is fourth in the Metropolitan Division, six points behind the Philadelphia Flyers with two games in hand. The Devils are also two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

After hosting the Los Angeles Kings at Prudential Center on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW), the Devils play the Flyers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series here at MetLife Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2).

Hischier, Bratt and Meier tour MetLife Stadium

Whether or not the Devils will be active prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8 (3 p.m. ET) remains to be seen. 

"We don't know what teams are going to do," Brodeur said. "Who's going to sell off? Who's going to buy in? It could be teams in front of us (in the standings) that do things you don't expect. We just have to stay the course.

"Right now, we're focusing on what's happening on the ice. I think we're still a ways away from the deadline but as we get closer, there will be a lot more talks. Then we'll see where we're at that time ... if we need to make a decision. But we're not there yet."

Over the past five games, the players have had a complete buy-in to the way coach Lindy Ruff said the team needs to play in attempt to overcome their numerous injuries this season. New Jersey has allowed 2.40 goals per game in that stretch after allowing 3.55 per game this season prior ( 29th in the NHL).

The current injury list includes defensemen Dougie Hamilton (32 games missed, torn pectoral muscle) and Jonas Siegenthaler (14 games missed, foot), and goalie Vitek Vanecek (two games, lower body/illness). Defenseman Brendan Smith missed 10 games with a sprained knee before returning on Tuesday.

Forwards Jack Hughes (11 games missed, upper body), Timo Meier (six, mid-body), Nico Hischier (11, upper body) and Tomas Nosek (31, broken foot) each missed significant time before returning. 

Brodeur is happy to see players buying into Ruff's approach.

"I think everybody knows their job in the defensive zone and I think before it was all about putting pressure, pressure, pressure, and trying to get the puck out and play at a fast pace," Brodeur said. "Now we're trying to say, 'Hey, let's take our time. Let's get in position, and make sure [the other team has] to go through you before they get a good scoring chance,' and I think the breakdowns are less as a result.

"As for the goalies, it's a lot easier to kind of notice what's going to happen because now you see your players in front of you instead of seeing three players low. Sometimes a winger was low, and it worked when it worked, but obviously teams adjust and I think teams were exposing us a little bit. I think that's what prompted the tweak of the defensive system a little bit."

Brodeur said the job Ruff and his assistant coaches have done this season should not be overlooked. 

"Lindy got dealt a tough hand, especially with the expectation we had this year, with the results last season," Brodeur said.

The Devils qualified for the playoffs last season first time since 2018 and advanced to the second round for the first time since 2012, after finishing the regular season with the most wins (52) and points (112) in their history.

"Lindy has done a good job managing some of the expectations of the players and the way we kind of altered our game to the way we play now," Brodeur said. "(Associate coach) Travis Green did a great job coming in as a new coach, learning about these new players. We're really happy where Lindy's at because he cares so much. I think people don't really see it that much, but he's tough on them. He's a father figure, and such a nice guy, but he's got a good pulse on what the team needs so that's what you want."

