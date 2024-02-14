Stadium Series at MetLife will ‘showcase’ state of New Jersey, Brodeur says

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Martin Brodeur believes the time is right for the sports world to witness outdoor hockey at its finest in the state of New Jersey.
The Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender was all smiles Wednesday, back where it all began for him as a member of the New Jersey Devils. The three-time Stanley Cup champion was joined by NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly during a media availability session at MetLife Stadium to discuss the weekend hockey event taking place on back-to-back days at the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.
"I think it's going to be great and having it in New Jersey is important," said Brodeur, the Devils’ executive vice president of hockey operations. "I think it's a time to showcase our state and obviously the Devils being part of it is, like, No. 1. Guys are super excited to be part of this and it should be a great event."
The two regular-season outdoor games will feature four Metropolitan Division rivals. The Devils will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2), and the New York Rangers will play the New York Islanders on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
"This is pretty cool for me, personally ... I'm a Jersey kid," Daly said. "I grew up in New Jersey and hockey was always my favorite sport here and I've seen it grow. I saw the Devils (enter the League) in 1982 and win their Stanley Cups (1995, 2000, 2003). I lived through the Islanders dynasty in the early 1980's. I happened to be a Rangers fan, so I saw one Stanley Cup (1994).
"But it's great that we can bring NHL hockey home to New Jersey and play two games at an iconic football stadium. We expect more than 140,000 people over the two days in less than a 24-hour period, so it's really exciting."
Brodeur won his three Stanley Cup titles while playing for the Devils at Brendan Byrne Arena (1995) and Continental Airlines Arena (2000, 2003), situated within the parking lot of MetLife Stadium. The Devils moved to Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in 2007.
"This is awesome," Brodeur said. "I think obviously all the players that are playing on our team don't really know about the Meadowlands too much, but I'm sure in the last few weeks they've been hearing about it and it's a great opportunity for these guys to be in a big stage probably for the first time in their whole careers.