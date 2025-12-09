Greaves grateful for long journey to become starter for Blue Jackets

WASHINGTON -- Jet Greaves had faced his share of obstacles before the 2020-21 Ontario Hockey League season was postponed, and eventually canceled, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, essentially ending his junior career with Barrie and leaving him without a place to play.

So, the Columbus Blue Jackets goalie responded as he often did on his sometimes-bumpy road to the NHL and found a way to find a positive in a negative situation. With limited opportunities to get on the ice, Greaves went back to his hockey roots in Cambridge, Ontario.

"It's cold there, so my dad would always build a rink in our backyard growing up," Greaves said last week. "So, that year, once we realized there was going to be no season, my brother and me and my dad, we built our rink again in our backyard and we'd skate out there. Then, a buddy of ours, he has a pond at his house, so we'd skate on the pond.

"We'd go out there, and we were just playing outside like we would do when we were kids. It was so much fun."

Looking back, those days skating outdoors with his younger brother Kai, now a defenseman at Princeton University, and junior player friends from the area who also had no league to play in, are among Greaves' favorite memories from this journey. They are also emblematic of the persistence it's taken for the 24-year-old to become a No. 1 goalie in the NHL.

"There are, of course, ups and downs," said Greaves, who is 7-5-5 with a 2.71 goals-against average and .907 save percentage this season heading into Columbus' game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). "Everybody is human, and you go through different things, but I think I've just been so grateful just to be playing hockey at any level. It's so fun."

By the time the OHL canceled its 2020-21 season in April 2021, Greaves was 20 years old and had gone more than a year without playing a competitive game. Borderline undersized for a goalie (6-foot, 188 pounds), he'd twice been passed over in the NHL Draft and, though he attended Blue Jackets development camp in 2019, it did not initially lead to a contract.

It would've been easy for Greaves to be discouraged, but that's not his nature.

"He never really worried too much if something was going wrong for him.," Kai Greaves said. "He did a good job of always focusing on, 'What can I do right now?'"